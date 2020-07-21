Report: UK officials ‘avoided’ looking into Russian meddling

LONDON (AP) - A long-awaited report on Russian influence in British politics criticized the British government for its slow response to Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Its authors said it was “astonishing” that no one sought to protect that democratic process. Tuesday’s report from parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee said it would be “difficult - if not impossible - to prove” allegations that Russia sought to influence the referendum.

But it was clear that the government “was slow to recognize the existence of the threat” even after evidence emerged of Russian interference in the U.S. elections and the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

