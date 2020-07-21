Republicans outline trimmed-back agenda for 2020 convention

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is set to be officially re-nominated in a shrunken Republican convention truncated to four hours in Charlotte, North Carolina, next month because of the coronavirus.

The Republican National Committee outlined the agenda for the August event. Its public components were shifted last month to Jacksonville, Florida, amid a tiff with North Carolina’s Democratic governor.

Mr. Trump’s plans for a packed arena in Florida have been thwarted by a resurgence in virus cases.

The RNC announced last week that only delegates to the convention will be permitted to attend the first three nights of the event.

