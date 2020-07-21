Advertisement

Singer, songwriter, activist Baez named Guthrie recipient

Singer, songwriter, activist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joan Baez is this year’s recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize, an award that recognizes artists who speak out for the less fortunate. (MGN/file)
Singer, songwriter, activist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joan Baez is this year’s recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize, an award that recognizes artists who speak out for the less fortunate. (MGN/file)(WCAX)
By AP
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Singer, songwriter, activist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joan Baez is this year’s recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize, an award that recognizes artists who speak out for the less fortunate.

Baez will be honored with a virtual ceremony on Aug. 16.

She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Past recipients of the award include Chuck D, John Mellencamp, Norman Lear, Kris Kristofferson, Mavis Staples and Pete Seeger.

