Singer, songwriter, activist Baez named Guthrie recipient

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Singer, songwriter, activist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joan Baez is this year’s recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize, an award that recognizes artists who speak out for the less fortunate.

Baez will be honored with a virtual ceremony on Aug. 16.

She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Past recipients of the award include Chuck D, John Mellencamp, Norman Lear, Kris Kristofferson, Mavis Staples and Pete Seeger.

