Surge of Tropical Moisture Means Hot & Humid... but with Some Rain Chances!

We will keep a small chance for a few showers and a stray thunderstorm through about 8:00 pm tonight. After that, we will see our rain chance fade out for the overnight and early morning hours of Wednesday. We can all expect a warm and humid night with temperatures slow to fall, thanks to the clouds around, we will be in the 80s (feeling like the 90s) through 7:00 pm and eventually end up in the mid 70s early tomorrow morning.

Tropical moisture lingers in the atmosphere Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. These three days will feature afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s with rain chances between 20% and 30%. Most of the rain that’ll fall over the coming days should be during the afternoon. The second tropical wave that we need to watch is set to move into Texas late Friday and Saturday. This tropical wave is currently near Key West and is very disorganized but some slow development of this system is possible as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico where sea-surface temperatures are very warm and wind shear is relatively low. Rain isn’t guaranteed since our rain chances depend on where this storm moves ashore. Rain chances right now are near 40% on Saturday but may need to be increased/decreased in the next few days.

Overall this is a pretty wet pattern for summer’s standards as we keep rain chances in the forecast early next week too! Rain chances are minimal, but at least they are there. Otherwise we will see a mix of sun and clouds each day with mornings starting off in the mid to upper 70s and afternoons climbing into the mid 90s.

