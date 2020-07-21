Suspect bolts after local officers show up, but leaves some stuff behind

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - A man whom a Lacy Lakeview officer found in the rear seat of a car after responding to a report of someone looking into vehicles early Tuesday in a local neighborhood ran, leaving weapons and a half dozen cellphones behind.

A resident’s call at around 1:30 a.m. alerted police to the suspicious activity.

Lacy Lakeview Officer Drake Hawkins was the first to arrive.

In a Facebook post police said he “saw a young man sit up in the rear seat of a vehicle behind the unoccupied driver position. There was nobody else in the car or in the area.”

The man claimed not to have any identification and when Hawkins asked him to get out of the vehicle he “ran away at a high rate of speed,” eluding the officer and two others who showed up to help.

Inside the car officers found weapons, ammunition, six cellphones and the suspect’s driver’s license.

The man, whose name was not released, is named in four outstanding warrants.

“If this young man would like to get his property back, please call Officer Hawkins. There are a few things we will need to discuss,” police said in the Facebook post.