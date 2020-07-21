Advertisement

Texas boy, 3 dies in accidental shooting

A 3-year-old Texas boy has died in what police say appears to have been an accidental shooting. (File)
A 3-year-old Texas boy has died in what police say appears to have been an accidental shooting.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Police in suburban Dallas say a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot in head in what appears to be an accidental shooting by a family member.

Arlington police said they are investigating the Monday shooting.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found the wounded child at the scene.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately release the name of the child. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

