Tropical Storm Douglas grows, far out in Pacific Ocean

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Newly formed Tropical Storm Douglas is strengthening over the open Pacific Ocean, and forecasters project it will become a hurricane by Wednesday.

Douglas reached tropical storm force the day before and was centered about 1,085 miles southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula early Tuesday.

It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Douglas is forecast to reach hurricane force on Wednesday and then start to decline again later in the week.

There are no immediate threats to land.

