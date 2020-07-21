Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump sought to paint a rosier picture of the coronavirus for the nation on Tuesday but conceded the pandemic is likely to “get worse before it gets better.”

Mr. Trump commented as he revived his daily briefings with an eye to halting a campaign-season erosion of support.

The early evening event at the White House came as the next stage of the federal government’s response to the pandemic was being crafted on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers and White House officials opened negotiations on a trillion-dollar-or-more “phase four” rescue package.

Mr. Trump says he’s “getting used to” wearing a mask as he showed off his from the White House briefing room podium.

He told reporters that he has “no problem” wearing one, saying: “I carry it. I wear it... and I’ll continue.”

Mr. Trump’s recent comments are a major change in tone for the president, who spent months resisting wearing a mask in public and once suggested they were a political statement against him.

But he told reporters Tuesday that he’s “getting used to the mask” and uses one when appropriate.

Mr. Trump then pulled his out of a suit pocket and encouraged the public, saying: “if you’re close together, I would put on the mask.”

Mr. Trump appeared alone, with no public health experts appearing.

