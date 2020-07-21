Trump’s show of federal force sparking alarm in cities

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is using the Department of Homeland Security in unprecedented ways as he tries to bolster his law and order credentials by making a heavy-handed show of force in cities around the nation in the lead-up to the November elections.

His plan to deploy federal agents to Chicago and perhaps other Democratic-run cities where violence is spiking represents Mr.Trump’s latest effort to use the agency to supplement local law enforcement in ways that bolster his reelection chances.

Mr. Trump has already deployed Homeland Security agents to Portland on the grounds of protecting federal buildings from protesters.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)