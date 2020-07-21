Two Tropical Waves Bringing Central Texas Rain

The Weather Authority Forecast Team is keeping a close watch on two tropical waves that’ll bring Central Texas increased rain chances over the coming days. The first tropical wave is already over land near Houston and will continue to push inland today. Since the system is over land, it won’t develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm, but expect some tropical style downpours later today. Morning temperatures in the mid 70s should only warm into the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of the afternoon thanks to mostly cloudy skies and the scattered rain moving through. We should remain mostly dry this morning but rain chances climb to near 30% by lunch time and then peak near 50% this afternoon. Today’s best rain potential comes near and east of I-35 but everyone in Central Texas has the potential for rain today. Rain may be locally heavy at times, but severe weather is NOT in the forecast today.

Tropical moisture from today’s tropical wave lingers in the atmosphere Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. These three days will feature afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s with rain chances between 20% and 30%. Most of the rain that’ll fall over the coming days should be during the afternoon. The second tropical wave that we need to watch is set to move into Texas late Friday and Saturday. This tropical wave is currently near Key West and is very disorganized but some slow development of this system is possible as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico where sea-surface temperatures are very warm and wind shear is relatively low. This system may become a tropical depression or tropical storm before it moves ashore in Texas this weekend. The impacts to Central Texas from this system will come from gusty winds to near 25 MPH and some locally heavy rain, especially late Friday and Saturday. Rain isn’t guaranteed since our rain chances depend on where this storm moves ashore. Rain chances right now are near 40% on Saturday but may need to be increased over the next few days.

