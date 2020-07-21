Advertisement

UIL modifies athletics calendar, 5A and 6A sports delayed

(KOSA)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced Tuesday that there will be a delay to the start of football and volleyball seasons in the 5A and 6A classifications.

For now, schools involved in 1A-4A classifications are unaffected.

In a press release, the UIL stated: “With the understanding that not all schools will be able to start at the same time, this plan allows for schools to make playing decisions at the local level, and the UIL will work directly with schools that have scheduling issues not addressed in this plan to allow them flexibility to complete as many contests as possible.”

The first day 5A and 6A schools can begin practice is now September 7. Volleyball teams may begin playing games September 14, while football teams may begin no earlier than September 27.

