Virus antibodies fade fast but not necessarily protection

(AP) - New research suggests that antibodies the immune system makes to fight the new coronavirus may only last a few months in people with mild illness.

Tuesday's report in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that about half of antibodies are gone after roughly 10 weeks.

However, scientists say this does not mean all protection also is gone or that it won’t be possible to develop an effective vaccine.

The immune system remembers how to make fresh antibodies if needed and other parts of it also can mount an attack.

Still, the results raise warnings about the notion of herd immunity or immunity passports for people who have survived COVID-19.

