Waco gym requires members to wear masks even when exercising

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Right now, the statewide mandate for people working out in gyms is that masks are required only when social distancing isn’t possible.

At WRS Athletic club in Waco though, face coverings are on all the time. So what do members think about it? Owner Robbie little says they’re supportive.

“Our membership is very family-oriented, to begin with. We’ve been open for 25 years with a lot of the same members. They like the fact that we’re doing everything we can to protect them,” explained WRS owner, Robbie Little.

By masking up, even some of the gym’s younger members say they feel more at ease.

“I’m only 31, but I want to protect the other people around me and still allow them to come into the gym and still get that workout in,” said member Kendra Birkes.

WRS feels that by making sure members cover their faces, their chances to stay open increase.

“It’s really minute for us to be able to stay open, for businesses to stay open, for the economy to stay open. If this is all you have to do is wear a mask. Is it the most comfortable thing? No, but they have gotten used to it and it’s just what you do,” said Litt.e

Little says they’re also making sure certain machines are blocked off, and equipment is frequently cleaned.

