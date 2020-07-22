A Few Showers Today with Better Chances This Weekend

From Elliot Wilson:

It’ll be a cloudy morning across the area with temperatures in the mid 80′s by midday. We’ll have a few scattered showers move in across the area midday, and that will last through the afternoon. However, coverage won’t be that great, only at 30%. Highs will be in the low to mid 90′s this afternoon, but the humidity will allow for heat indices to be around 100°. Rain chance die off tonight heading into Thursday with another warm and muggy start in the mid 70′s.

Other than a stray shower Thursday afternoon we’re dry with warmer highs in the mid to upper 90′s. From there, rain chances increase again for the weekend as a tropical wave will move to the Texas coastline Saturday morning. The wave dies off on Monday where rain chances will stay low, allowing highs to warm up again heading through next week.

