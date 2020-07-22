Amber Heard accuses Depp of throwing bottles like ‘grenades’

LONDON (AP) - Amber Heard alleged in a British court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp threw “30 or so bottles” at her as if they were “grenades or bombs” while they were in Australia in March 2015 and that he accidentally severed part of his finger during the assault.

Taking to the witness box Wednesday for a third day at the High Court in London during Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid, the actress refuted Depp’s allegation that it was she who lost her temper and that she had injured him.

The incident is central to The Sun’s labeling of Depp in an April 2018 article as a “wife beater.”

Depp, 57, denies all the allegations. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)