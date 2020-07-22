Another Texas prison employee diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Another Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, the agency announced Wednesday.

Sandra Rivera, 50, an assistant commissary manager assigned to the Torres Unit near San Antonio, died on Tuesday in a San Antonio area hospital to which she was admitted on July 7.

“Ms. Rivera fought the good fight against this virus, but we know she is in a better place. My thoughts and prayers and those of the entire Texas Department of Criminal Justice are with Ms. Rivera’s family and friends. She will never be forgotten,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said.

Rivera had worked for the TDCJ for more than seven years.

“She will be remembered always for boosting those around her with her energetic personality,” said Ron Steffa, TDCJ Chief Financial Officer.

“Ms. Rivera was a major asset to this agency will be greatly missed.”

Twelve TDCJ employees diagnosed with the virus have died.

