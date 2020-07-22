Advertisement

Another Texas prison employee diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Sandra Rivera, 50, an assistant commissary manager assigned to the Torres Unit near San Antonio, died on Tuesday in a San Antonio area hospital to which she was admitted on July 7. (TDCJ photo)
Sandra Rivera, 50, an assistant commissary manager assigned to the Torres Unit near San Antonio, died on Tuesday in a San Antonio area hospital to which she was admitted on July 7. (TDCJ photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Another Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, the agency announced Wednesday.

Sandra Rivera, 50, an assistant commissary manager assigned to the Torres Unit near San Antonio, died on Tuesday in a San Antonio area hospital to which she was admitted on July 7.

“Ms. Rivera fought the good fight against this virus, but we know she is in a better place. My thoughts and prayers and those of the entire Texas Department of Criminal Justice are with Ms. Rivera’s family and friends. She will never be forgotten,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said.

Rivera had worked for the TDCJ for more than seven years.

“She will be remembered always for boosting those around her with her energetic personality,” said Ron Steffa, TDCJ Chief Financial Officer.

“Ms. Rivera was a major asset to this agency will be greatly missed.”

Twelve TDCJ employees diagnosed with the virus have died.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Public Health official: Opening schools before Labor Day could fuel spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The local public official who issued an order delaying the start of on-campus instruction and activities at private and public K-12 schools until after Labor Day says an earlier return to class “poses a significant danger” of fueling the spread of COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19 claims three more lives in Central Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

Health

Poll: More than two thirds of Texas voters think spread of ‘COVID-19’ is “out of control”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
More than two thirds of Texas voters think the spread of COVID-19 is “out of control" and almost three quarters of them think the spread of the virus in the state is a serious problem, a poll released Wednesday afternoon finds.

Health

Area school districts react to order closing campuses through Labor Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
McLennan County school districts, including Midway ISD and Waco ISD, have been ordered to hold off of at-school instruction until after Sept. 7.

Latest News

Health

More than 8,600 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas; death toll rises to 63

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas, increasing the region’s total to more than 8,600, and the death toll from the virus here rose to 63 Tuesday.

Health

Director of local health district fired amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The director of a Central Texas county that’s designated in a federal report as a COVID-19 hotspot has been fired.

Health

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Texas federal medical prison

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By AP
The federal Bureau of Prisons says more than 500 women have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Texas medical prison.

Health

Virus antibodies fade fast but not necessarily protection

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By AP
New research suggests that antibodies the immune system makes to fight the new coronavirus may only last a few months in people with mild illness.

Health

Area districts provide resources to help students, parents amid the pandemic

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
|
By Christy Soto
Some Central Texas school districts are providing resources to help students and parents as the start of the new school year approaches and one just received a big shipment of protective gear.

Health

COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas prison correctional officer

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Another Texas prison correctional officer diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.