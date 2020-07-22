Advertisement

AP Exclusive: Migrant kids held in US hotels, then expelled

The Trump administration is detaining immigrant children as young as 1 in hotels before deporting them to their home countries. (CNN VAN photo/file)
The Trump administration is detaining immigrant children as young as 1 in hotels before deporting them to their home countries. (CNN VAN photo/file)(KWTX)
By AP
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - The Trump administration is detaining immigrant children as young as 1 in hotels before deporting them to their home countries.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press show a private contractor hired by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking children to three Hampton Inns in Arizona and Texas under restrictive border policies implemented during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotels have been used nearly 200 times, while more than 10,000 beds for children sit empty at government shelters.

Lawyers and advocates say the practice exposes children to the risk of trauma.

Federal immigration authorities say the contractors caring for the kids are “non-law enforcement staff members trained to work with minors.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Latest News

State

Tesla picks Texas site for second US vehicle assembly plant

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By AP
Tesla has picked the Austin area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers.

Our Town

Waco: SUV-semi crash sends one to local hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bill Gowdy
A collision Wednesday afternoon between an SUV and an 18-wheeler in Waco sent one to a local hospital.

Health

Another Texas prison employee diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed the life of another Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee.

News

Undocumented immigrants behind on their rent are self-evicting across Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MEENA VENKATARAMANAN and JUAN PABLO GARNHAM
Without money to pay rent, facing pressures from landlords and afraid of courts, people without legal immigration status have limited options.

Latest News

Health

Public Health official: Opening schools before Labor Day could fuel spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The local public official who issued an order delaying the start of on-campus instruction and activities at private and public K-12 schools until after Labor Day says an earlier return to class “poses a significant danger” of fueling the spread of COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19 claims three more lives in Central Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 3 hours ago

Health

Poll: More than two thirds of Texas voters think spread of ‘COVID-19’ is “out of control”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
More than two thirds of Texas voters think the spread of COVID-19 is “out of control" and almost three quarters of them think the spread of the virus in the state is a serious problem, a poll released Wednesday afternoon finds.

News

Central Texas man charged in cattle ‘Ponzi scheme’ sentenced after guilty pleas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas man arrested in connection with what one law enforcement official described as ‘kind of a Ponzi scheme” involving cattle has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges in two area counties.

News

Soldier found dead at area lake evidently drowned

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A preliminary autopsy indicates a soldier whose body fishermen found at an area lake drowned.