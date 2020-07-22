Advertisement

Brothers lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks of each other

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) – When 14-year-old Isaiah Garcia stood over his mother at her funeral earlier this month, he thought it was the hardest thing he would do.

Two weeks later, his father died.

"I didn't get to say goodbye to my mom, or my dad now, and that's what hurts me the most right now," Isaiah said.

Naomi Esquivel, 39, died on July 2 from COVID-19, her mother Rita Marquez-Mendoza said.

Esquivel’s husband of 24 years, 44-year-old Carlos Garcia, attended her funeral with their sons, Isaiah and 11-year-old Nathan.

He was recovering from the coronavirus when he was hospitalized for kidney failure. On July 17, he was found unresponsive. Like Esquivel, who was hospitalized for only a day, the end came fast.

“He had just spoke to his son at 11 o’clock. They pronounced him dead at 12:24,” said Jacob Mendoza, Esquivel’s younger brother.

Both parents, who each had underlying health conditions, were alone when they died – the reality of COVID-19, which weighs on Esquivel’s mother.

"Dying now is more tragic than it was before because you die alone, you die alone without your family members," Marquez-Mendoza said.

Jacob Mendoza, a father of four himself, will now raise his nephews.

"I love them with all my heart, and I know that this is what their parents would have wanted, was for me to take them in," he said.

It’s a great responsibility the boys appreciate.

“At least since [my father] passed, at least we got to be with our family,” Isaiah said. “We didn’t have to go to an orphanage or anything, because I’d rather be here than anywhere else right now.”

The entire family is trying to process the unimaginable loss.

“We have no words to describe it … no words,” Marquez-Mendoza said. “We’re Christian people and we accept the will of God, and we know that if this was his will, that he’s going to guide us through it.”

Friends and family have supported a GoFundMe page to cover the boys’ living expenses. It had an original goal of $5,000, but it’s already raised more than $18,000.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KTRK and CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National Politics

Pompeo says US to expand Arctic role to deter Russia, China

Updated: 17 minutes ago
During a brief visit to Denmark, Pompeo hailed the reopening of the U.S. Consulate in the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland and announced a new sustainable fisheries and commercial engagement agreement with the Faroe Islands, another Danish territory in the North Atlantic.

News

UPDATE: Soldier found dead at area lake evidently drowned

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A preliminary autopsy indicates a soldier whose body fishermen found at an area lake drowned.

Health

Area school districts react to order closing campuses through Labor Day

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
McLennan County school districts, including Midway ISD and Waco ISD, have been ordered to hold off of at-school instruction until after Sept. 7.

Health

McLennan County schools ordered to delay in-person instruction until after Sept. 7

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Staff
An order issued Tuesday says public and private K-12 schools in McLennan County can’t start in-person instruction until after Sept. 7.

Latest News

Coronavirus

NerdWallet: Black Friday shopping could look very different this year

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Jespersen
The future of the biggest shopping discount day of the year is unknown.

Health

More than 8,600 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas; death toll rises to 63

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas, increasing the region’s total to more than 8,600, and the death toll from the virus here rose to 63 Tuesday.

Health

Director of local health district fired amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The director of a Central Texas county that’s designated in a federal report as a COVID-19 hotspot has been fired.

News

UIL modifies athletics calendar, 5A and 6A sports delayed

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday that there will be a delay to the start of football and volleyball seasons in the 5A and 6A classifications.

News

‘She sacrificed for us’: Casket maker donates casket to Vanessa Guillen’s family

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A Central Texas man is honoring the life of Vanessa Guillen with a big donation to her family.

News

Can accused killer’s death penalty trial be held virtually? Local judge will decide

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Attorneys for a Central Texas man accused of killing two longtime friends and burying their bodies in Oklahoma asked a judge Tuesday to delay his death penalty trial until in-person proceedings can resume.