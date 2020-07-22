Advertisement

Can accused killer’s death penalty trial be held virtually? Local judge will decide

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Attorneys for a Central Texas man accused of killing two longtime friends and burying their bodies in Oklahoma asked a Bell County state district judge Tuesday to delay his death penalty trial until in-person proceedings can resume.

Cedric Marks, 46, of Killeen, and Maya Renee Maxwell, 27, of Muskegon, Mich., are named in capital murder indictments in the deaths of Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend Michael Swearingin, 32, whose bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019 in rural Okfusee County, Okla.

Marks attorney, Robert Cowie, argued Tuesday during an online hearing that a virtual trial would be unconstitutional.

He said Lifesize, the company providing live streaming for Bell County courts, records the IP addresses anyone who watches court proceedings online.

He said that is much more information than a person would have to provide than if they simply entered a courtroom.

He said it creates a "chilling effect" that would violate Marks' constitutional right to a public trial.

State District Judge Fancy Jezek said she wants to hear from Bell County's IT department and from Lifesize before deciding how to proceed with the trial.

Scott and Swearingin disappeared on Jan. 3, 2019.

Swearingin's 2016 Hyundai Genesis was also missing, but was found on Jan. 5, 2019 in Austin.

Marks was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019 in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018 at Scott’s home.

Maxwell, who was arrested on Jan. 11, 2019 in Muskegon on a Bell County warrant charging tampering with evidence, admitted that "she was involved with leaving Swearingin's vehicle in Austin in hopes to conceal it from law enforcement, a warrant affidavit says.

She was present on Jan. 3, 2019 at a home in Killeen when Swearingin and Scott were killed, according to an affidavit.

"Maxwell said that both Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin were alive at the time they were brought to the Killeen residence," the affidavit says.

"Marks then entered the room where Michael Swearingin was located and when Marks left the room, Michael Swearingin was deceased," the affidavit says.

"Marks then entered the room where Jenna Scott was located, and when he left that room, Maxwell reported that Jenna Scott was deceased," the affidavit said.

"Maxwell reported that she heard a struggle when Marks entered the rooms with both individuals," the affidavit said.

She provided information about where the bodies of the two friends were buried, the affidavit says.

Marks was named in a capital murder warrant in connection with the killings on Feb. 3, 2019, the same day he escaped from a prisoner transport van in Conroe.

He was on the run for about nine hours before he was recaptured.

He's also charged with interference with an emergency call, false report, and violation of a protective order, according to online records.

Both remain in the Bell County Jail, Marks in lieu of bonds totaling more than $2 million and Maxwell in lieu of $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Casket maker donates casket to Vanessa Guillen’s family

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A Central Texas man is honoring the life of Vanessa Guillen with a big donation to her family.

Health

More than 8,600 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas; death toll rises to 63

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas, increasing the region’s total to more than 8,600, and the death toll from the virus here rose to 63 Tuesday.

Health

McLennan County schools ordered to delay in-person instruction until after Sept. 7

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Staff
An order issued Tuesday says public and private K-12 schools in McLennan County can’t start in-person instruction until after Sept. 7.

Health

Director of local health district fired amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The director of a Central Texas county that’s designated in a federal report as a COVID-19 hotspot has been fired.

News

UIL modifies athletics calendar, 5A and 6A sports delayed

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday that there will be a delay to the start of football and volleyball seasons in the 5A and 6A classifications.

Latest News

News

Marshals arrest Central Texas woman in Florida after local officers threatened

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Staff
U.S. marshals arrested a Central Texas woman in Florida after local officers and their families were threatened at a crime scene earlier this month.

News

Fort Hood identifies soldier found dead in area of local lake

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood Tuesday identified a soldier found who was found dead in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

News

Rural school district plans reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Governor discusses latest COVID19 developments with News 10

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Local businessman appears in popular TV show Yellowstone as himself

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five