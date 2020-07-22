Advertisement

Casket maker donates casket to Vanessa Guillen’s family

A Central Texas man is honoring the life of Vanessa Guillen with a big donation to her family.
A Central Texas man is honoring the life of Vanessa Guillen with a big donation to her family.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDNA, Texas (KWTX) - Trey Ganem of SoulShine industries has been painting caskets for the last seven years.

He says when he heard about Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance and death, he knew he had to reach out to the family to ask what they would like to feature in its design to honor the young soldier.

“God has given me this gift to pay it forward to families as best as I can,” he said.

“For her, I couldn’t imagine what her family’s going through. I have kids her age.”

Ganem says the process is meticulous, making sure each casket is as unique as the person it honors.

“They wanted the Virgin Mary on it, the Mexican flag, the American flag, she loves soccer and her number on there,” he said.

“First we tear it apart, we take the interior out, sand it down, paint it, do the design on the lids, the corners and reassemble it back together. Really, it only takes us about a day to do one and we got Vanessa’s done very quickly.”

He says close ties to the military are what motivated him to step forward.

“For me, anything I can do for the family is an honor,” he said.

“This is nothing compared to what she sacrificed for us.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

More than 8,600 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas; death toll rises to 63

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas, increasing the region’s total to more than 8,600, and the death toll from the virus here rose to 63 Tuesday.

Health

McLennan County schools ordered to delay in-person instruction until after Sept. 7

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Staff
An order issued Tuesday says public and private K-12 schools in McLennan County can’t start in-person instruction until after Sept. 7.

Health

Director of local health district fired amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The director of a Central Texas county that’s designated in a federal report as a COVID-19 hotspot has been fired.

News

UIL modifies athletics calendar, 5A and 6A sports delayed

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday that there will be a delay to the start of football and volleyball seasons in the 5A and 6A classifications.

Latest News

News

Marshals arrest Central Texas woman in Florida after local officers threatened

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Staff
U.S. marshals arrested a Central Texas woman in Florida after local officers and their families were threatened at a crime scene earlier this month.

News

Fort Hood identifies soldier found dead in area of local lake

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood Tuesday identified a soldier found who was found dead in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

News

Can accused killer’s death penalty trial be held virtually? Local judge will decide

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Attorneys for a Central Texas man accused of killing two longtime friends and burying their bodies in Oklahoma asked a judge Tuesday to delay his death penalty trial until in-person proceedings can resume.

News

Rural school district plans reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Governor discusses latest COVID19 developments with News 10

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Local businessman appears in popular TV show Yellowstone as himself

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five