Central Texas man charged in cattle ‘Ponzi scheme’ sentenced after guilty pleas

William "Willie" Rittenbaugh, 49, of Mt. Calm, was sentenced to 37 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution totaling $588,500. (Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KWTX) -William “Willie” Rittenbaugh, 49, of Mt. Calm, who was arrested in 2018 in connection with what one law enforcement official described as ‘kind of a Ponzi scheme” involving cattle, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution totaling $588,500 after pleading guilty to charges in Hill and Limestone counties, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association said Tuesday.

He was first charged with felony theft of livestock in May 2018 after 11 head of cattle a Hill County rancher accused him of stealing were found in his possession.

Then in September 2018, another rancher contacted Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills and reported Rittenbaugh had failed to deliver after agreeing to manage more than 1,000 head of cattle and to split the profits from their sale.

An investigation led to a misapplication of fiduciary property charge, and then Rittenbaugh was charged with theft of livestock in connection with the theft of a horse in Limestone County.

He was free on bond when Hill County deputies arrested him in December 2018 in connection with the theft of another 72 head of cattle from his first victim, the TSCRA said.

The fifth charge, felony misappropriation of fiduciary property, was filed in January 2019.

After that complaint was filed Rittenbaugh’s bond was increased to a total of $4.255 million.

The cattle involved were branded and the victims kept good records, Wills said, which helped in the investigation of what the TSCRA described as a “complicated case.”

“Cases like this serve as a good reminder,” Wills said.

“When it comes to theft prevention or recovery of stolen animals, nothing beats a brand.”

