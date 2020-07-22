Court challenge ahead for Trump’s district drawing order

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Civil rights groups have given notice in court of their intent to squelch an effort by President Donald Trump to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from being included in the head count as congressional districts are redrawn.

Civil rights groups already challenging an order Mr. Trump issued last year made a request in federal court Wednesday to expand their complaint to include the new directive Mr. Trump issued Tuesday.

A federal judge in Maryland granted the civil rights groups’ request.

The civil rights groups’ original lawsuit challenged an administrative order that Mr.

Trump issued last year directing the Census Bureau to gather citizenship data through records.

