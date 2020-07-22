COVID-19 claims three more lives in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, health officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

The three include a 43-year-old Hispanic man, and two 88-year-old white men.

The county’s death toll now stands at 28.

McLennan County reported 103 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 3,688, 1,664 of which are active.

Seventy seven patients were hospitalized, 15 of them on ventilators.

