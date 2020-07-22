Advertisement

Father arrested in death of 10-year-old son in Indiana; boy expressed fear for his life

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/CNN) - Investigators are searching for the remains of a 10-year-old boy who they say was murdered by his father.

Court documents reveal Nakota Kelly warned his mother that his dad, Anthony Dibiah, was going to kill him because he had made his dad angry.

Dibiah’s westside Indianapolis apartment has been sealed by the Marion County Coroner’s office. According to court papers, the 37-year-old man suffocated Nakota with a bag inside of this apartment. He then took the boy into the bathroom to make sure he was dead.

Shortly afterwards, Dibiah called a family friend and said what he had done.

“And because No. 1, it’s summer, but also because people haven’t been in school, I think it is that much more important that the community is vigilant if they see things and are aware of things that they make law enforcement aware of what is going on so we can protect individuals who often times cannot reach out for themselves,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

According to court papers, the scene was nothing short of horrendous when officers entered the apartment. There was blood all over the bathroom. Dibiah was gone, and there was no sign of the 10-year-old boy.

“The scene here and some of the images that are going to be depicted are just one of those things that will stay with you forever,” Mears said.

Earlier, Dibiah had asked a friend for some luggage.

On Sunday morning, according to the probable cause, he is seen on surveillance video loading items into his vehicle, and he threw one bag into a community dumpster.

He sent a text message to a person identified as HK that said, “Sometimes, I hear voices. My son is in heaven.”

Late Sunday evening, Dibiah called someone in Texas and told them, “I killed my son.”

Dibiah was picked up by a Missouri State Trooper and taken into custody. When he gets back to Indiana, he could face life in prison.

“This type (of) case will be considered either life without parole or death penalty. One of the statutory aggravators you can use is anytime a person less 14 years of age. That certainly kicks in that conservation,” Mears said.

Police are still searching for Nakota’s remains.

Copyright 2020 WISH via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National Politics

Pompeo says US to expand Arctic role to deter Russia, China

Updated: 17 minutes ago
During a brief visit to Denmark, Pompeo hailed the reopening of the U.S. Consulate in the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland and announced a new sustainable fisheries and commercial engagement agreement with the Faroe Islands, another Danish territory in the North Atlantic.

News

UPDATE: Soldier found dead at area lake evidently drowned

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A preliminary autopsy indicates a soldier whose body fishermen found at an area lake drowned.

Health

Area school districts react to order closing campuses through Labor Day

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
McLennan County school districts, including Midway ISD and Waco ISD, have been ordered to hold off of at-school instruction until after Sept. 7.

Health

McLennan County schools ordered to delay in-person instruction until after Sept. 7

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Staff
An order issued Tuesday says public and private K-12 schools in McLennan County can’t start in-person instruction until after Sept. 7.

Latest News

Coronavirus

NerdWallet: Black Friday shopping could look very different this year

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Jespersen
The future of the biggest shopping discount day of the year is unknown.

Health

More than 8,600 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas; death toll rises to 63

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas, increasing the region’s total to more than 8,600, and the death toll from the virus here rose to 63 Tuesday.

Health

Director of local health district fired amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The director of a Central Texas county that’s designated in a federal report as a COVID-19 hotspot has been fired.

News

UIL modifies athletics calendar, 5A and 6A sports delayed

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday that there will be a delay to the start of football and volleyball seasons in the 5A and 6A classifications.

News

‘She sacrificed for us’: Casket maker donates casket to Vanessa Guillen’s family

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A Central Texas man is honoring the life of Vanessa Guillen with a big donation to her family.

News

Can accused killer’s death penalty trial be held virtually? Local judge will decide

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Attorneys for a Central Texas man accused of killing two longtime friends and burying their bodies in Oklahoma asked a judge Tuesday to delay his death penalty trial until in-person proceedings can resume.