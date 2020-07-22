First hurricane of the season forms in eastern Pacific

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season has formed far from land.

Forecasters say Hurricane Douglas was centered about 1,785 miles (2,870 kilometers) east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, Wednesday morning with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120′ kph).

It was moving to the west at 15 mph (24 kph).

That track would carry it toward Hawaii on Sunday or Monday, but forecasters say it’s likely to weaken back to a tropical depression by that point.

