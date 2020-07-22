French blaze: Brothers drop from window, caught by rescuers

PARIS (AP) - A boy and a toddler escaped from a blazing apartment in the southeastern French city of Grenoble by dropping 33 feet from a window and being caught by members of the public.

Footage of Tuesday’s dramatic rescue showed one of the brothers being dropped from at least three stories up as flames engulfed a balcony and black smoke billowed from windows.

The second boy hung out of the window and then let himself fall into the arms of people gathered below as onlookers screamed.

The boys were unharmed by their falls but might have suffered smoke inhalation.

They were hospitalized along with 17 other building residents, according to French media.