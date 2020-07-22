Kim Kardashian asks public to show compassion, empathy to Kanye West

NEW YORK (AP) - Kim Kardashian West is asking the public to show compassion and empathy to husband Kanye West, who caused a stir this week after fulminating in a series of social media posts.

She says he is bipolar.

The reality TV star and beauty mogul posted a lengthy message Wednesday on her Instagram Live feed, explaining that life has been complicated for her family and West, who ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman and discussed abortion on Sunday while he declared himself a presidential candidate.

His comments earned him backlash.

In a series of since-deleted Twitter posts Tuesday, West wrote that he’s been considering divorcing his wife.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)