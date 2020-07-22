Local district tackles the challenge of connecting disconnected students

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – The Copperas Cove ISD received a $100,000 grant Wednesday from the Texas Education Agency’s Technology Lending Program to purchase 110 hot spots through T-Mobile with two-year contracts and unlimited data, along with 180 HP Stream laptop computers and protective cases.

The hot spots will be distributed to students to help them connect to the internet during virtual schooling.

When the COVID-19 outbreak first pushed schools to go virtual, the district made Wi-Fi available in the parking lots of its school buildings for students to use.

"We had students whose parents would drive them to the school so they would download the content on the Wi-Fi connection at the school, go home and work on it and come back another day to upload it for their teacher," Superintendent Dr. Joe Burns said.

Burns said in the spring the district had about 700 students in need of either a device or internet connectivity.

In order to gauge the need for the fall semester the district sent out an electronic survey for families to report their need and 96% of those who responded indicated they have sufficient internet connections.

He said the district will now send a paper version of the survey to families who couldn't access it electronically.

Burns expressed concern that while the hot spots will improve connectivity issues for students, those in rural areas without cell signals would still not be able to use hot spot devices.

He said the district is working on a solution for that before the semester begins on August 18.

