‘Miracle man’ who survived head-on crash on area highway lives up to nickname

FROST, Texas (KWTX) – A Central Texas school bus driver of 35 years who calls himself "the miracle man" is living up to his nickname after making a remarkable recovery following a head-on collision.

Wayne Elmore, 58, was driving east early in the morning on Dec. 2, 2019 in his personal vehicle on Highway 22 near Mertens to pick up his Frost ISD school bus, which he's driven since 1983, when a westbound driver coming tried to pass in a no passing zone.

The oncoming car struck Elmore’s vehicle head-on.

"As soon as I got on top of the hill I said 'this ain't gonna be very good' and boom we hit," Elmore said.

Elmore doesn't remember anything after that.

He was flown by helicopter to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas with extensive injuries including cheek, jaw, wrist, arm, leg, sternum, and rib fractures.

His ankles, heels and knees were shattered, and he was immediately placed on a ventilator.

"The first thing I remember was waking up in Parkland hospital days later," Elmore says.

Elmore would endure five surgeries and a fight to live.

Word quickly spread in the small town where he drives kids to and from school each day and Elmore says he began to get cards from students including one from a second grader, which changed the trajectory of his recovery.

"One boy wrote that he didn't want any gifts from Santa. He just wanted me back in school. That was a wake-up call for me and from that point forward my life started getting better."

Elmore stayed in Parkland six weeks before doing well enough to move to an acute care facility in DeSoto.

On Feb. 5, Elmore was transferred to a rehab center and nursing home in Italy where he spent the next month before doing what many thought he would never do again; walk out on his own.

"Everybody has been surprised how quickly I've rebounded but my mindset has been I was brought in by ambulance but one day I'm going to walk out and on April the 9th, with the help of my walker, I walked out."

Elmore left to the cheers of hospital staff and nurses.

Days later, the driver would mark another milestone.

He proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Jolyn, while in DeSoto and then married at the Cowboy Church in Hillsboro April 18.

"It was amazing. When he asked me to marry him he had not started walking yet so I was very thrilled that he was able to for our wedding," Jolyn said.

Elmore says because of his injuries he thinks he'll have to call it a career after 35 1/2 years behind the wheel of a Frost ISD school bus, but he does have another goal in mind.

"I'm not ready for the Boston Marathon but I'm still pushing myself to get where I used to be," Elmore said.

“I may not get 100 percent but I am going to get as close to it as I can.”

