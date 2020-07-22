No More Quiet Weather in the Tropics & it Could Lead to Rain Chances in Central Texas

We’ve been eyeing the tropics for a few days now and we currently have Tropical Storm Gonzalo that will likely be the first hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean for this 2020 season. We will watch this storm carefully as it moves westward toward the Caribbean..it has a long way to go, but if it can make it through the Caribbean sea it might become a storm that could bring impacts to the US coastline. We will be watching carefully! A little closer to home...we are watching the Gulf of Mexico where the National Hurricane Center gives about a 70% chance of seeing some development with the cluster of thunderstorms out there now. This may become Tropical Depression (TD) Hanna...it won’t have a lot of time or room to become much more than an TD.

If it strengthens into TD Hanna or not...it will bring some impacts into Central Texas. We will see the humidity staying high, more clouds than normal for this time of year, and even some rain chances! We will have to see exactly which way the storm tracks but if it’s farther south the impacts will be small here in Central Texas but if it moves more easterly, well then our rain chances go up and some of us may not even make it out of the 80s over the weekend. Only time will tell and we will be tracking it carefully over the next few days!

