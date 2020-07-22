Advertisement

Police ask for help in search for Central Texas man missing for nearly 2 weeks

Jeffery Allyn Lockhart, 52, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on July 9 near mile marker 201 on northbound Interstate 45 in Freestone County, police said. (Police photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jul. 22, 2020
WORTHAM, Texas (KWTX) – Police in Wortham asked for the public’s help Wednesday in the search for a man who’s been missing for nearly two weeks.

Jeffery Allyn Lockhart, 52, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on July 9 near mile marker 201 on northbound Interstate 45 in Freestone County, police said.

He was reported missing on July 14.

He’s 5-foot-11, weighs 225 pounds, is bald and has a goatee.

He was last seen wearing camo shorts, a white tank top and flip-flops.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Wortham Police Department during regular business hours at (254) 765-3319 or the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office after hours at (903) 389-3236.

