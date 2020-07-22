Advertisement

Poll: More than two thirds of Texas voters think spread of ‘COVID-19’ is “out of control”

More than two thirds of Texas voters think the spread of COVID-19 is “out of control and almost three quarters of them think the spread of the virus in the state is a serious problem, a poll released Wednesday afternoon finds. (File)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) – Sixty five percent of Texas voters think the spread of COVID-19 is “out of control” and 74% of them think the spread of the virus in the state is a serious problem, according to the results of a Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters in Texas released Wednesday afternoon.

Sixty six percent of the voters polled said they know someone diagnosed with the virus, 31 points higher than in early June when 35% said they knew someone with COVID-19, according to the poll.

"The concern is palpable as the number of virus victims soars and it's getting more personal every day, as the patient lists increasingly include friends, family and neighbors," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

Sixty nine percent of the voters polled said they were either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about hospital space, but more than half, 53%-44%, said they think Gov. Greg Abbott should not issue stay-at-home orders to slow the spread.

Fifty two percent said they think Abbott reopened the economy too quickly, and 80% approve of Abbot’s order that requires most people to wear face masks in public.

Voters are split, however, on Abbott’s handling of the response to the virus.

Forty seven percent approve and 48% disapprove.

"The governor takes a big hit for his haste in trying to jump start the state. Popular just seven weeks ago, his approval rating drops precipitously," Malloy said.

The state is reporting more than 341,000 confirmed cases of the virus, more than 4,100 deaths and a record 10,569 hospitalizations.

The pollsters also asked voters to weigh in on the president, the state’s U.S. senators, the presidential race, and Confederate symbols.

CHECK OUT ALL THE FINDINGS

