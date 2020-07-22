Advertisement

Pompeo says US to expand Arctic role to deter Russia, China

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo give a joint press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo give a joint press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020.(Thibault Savary/Pool Photo via AP)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday the United States will become more active in the Arctic to counter growing Russian influence and thwart attempts by China to insert itself into the region.

During a brief visit to Denmark, Pompeo hailed the reopening of the U.S. Consulate in the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland and announced a new sustainable fisheries and commercial engagement agreement with the Faroe Islands, another Danish territory in the North Atlantic.

"It's a new day for the United States in Greenland," Pompeo told reporters at a joint news conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.

The U.S. Consulate in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, reopened in June after a decades-long hiatus. The move attracted attention because of U.S. President Donald Trump's stated interest last year in purchasing Greenland from Denmark.

Kofod said the idea of the U.S. buying Greenland, which was roundly rejected and ridiculed by both Greenlandic and Danish officials, was not raised during his talks with Pompeo on Wednesday.

"That discussion was dealt with last year. It was not on the table," he said.

Jenis av Rana, the Faroe Islands' minister for culture and foreign affairs, told Danish media ahead of Kofod's meeting with Pompeo that he was keen to discuss what role Washington sees the North Atlantic archipelago playing in the Arctic.

He also wondered about the possibility of a free trade agreement between the United States and the Faroe Islands, an autonomous Danish territory with some 52,000 inhabitants that is located north of Scotland between Iceland and Norway.

Av Rana told Danish broadcaster TV2 he was concerned the Arctic could become a battleground for the U.S. and other major global powers, including Russia and China.

"We're very worried if the Arctic becomes a playground or a scene of war for the great powers," av Rana said.

In his talks with Kofod, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and representatives of Greenland and the Faroe Islands, Pompeo said he stressed the importance of energy independence, particularly from Russia.

The Trump administration is vehemently opposed to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Last week, the administration warned companies involved in the project they would be subject to U.S. penalties unless they halted their work.

Denmark's environmental agency, which had been holding up construction of the last portion of the pipeline, dropped its opposition in October, prompting the U.S. to step up its efforts to stop the project.

The 1,200-kilometer (750-mile) pipeline also is opposed by eastern European countries that say it will increase Europe’s dependence on Russia for energy.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

News

UPDATE: Soldier found dead at area lake evidently drowned

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A preliminary autopsy indicates a soldier whose body fishermen found at an area lake drowned.

Health

Area school districts react to order closing campuses through Labor Day

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
McLennan County school districts, including Midway ISD and Waco ISD, have been ordered to hold off of at-school instruction until after Sept. 7.

Health

McLennan County schools ordered to delay in-person instruction until after Sept. 7

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Staff
An order issued Tuesday says public and private K-12 schools in McLennan County can’t start in-person instruction until after Sept. 7.

Latest News

Coronavirus

NerdWallet: Black Friday shopping could look very different this year

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Jespersen
The future of the biggest shopping discount day of the year is unknown.

Health

More than 8,600 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas; death toll rises to 63

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas, increasing the region’s total to more than 8,600, and the death toll from the virus here rose to 63 Tuesday.

Health

Director of local health district fired amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The director of a Central Texas county that’s designated in a federal report as a COVID-19 hotspot has been fired.

News

UIL modifies athletics calendar, 5A and 6A sports delayed

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday that there will be a delay to the start of football and volleyball seasons in the 5A and 6A classifications.

News

‘She sacrificed for us’: Casket maker donates casket to Vanessa Guillen’s family

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A Central Texas man is honoring the life of Vanessa Guillen with a big donation to her family.

News

Can accused killer’s death penalty trial be held virtually? Local judge will decide

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Attorneys for a Central Texas man accused of killing two longtime friends and burying their bodies in Oklahoma asked a judge Tuesday to delay his death penalty trial until in-person proceedings can resume.