School districts react to local county’s health order to close campuses through Labor Day

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Central Texas students and their families will be impacted by a major decision from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Tuesday the health department ordered Mclennan County schools--public and private, grades K through 12-- to keep campuses closed until after Sept. 7, however, distance learning could take place as-scheduled.

"We've seen other counties like Nueces County, Cameron County, Dallas county, have all put in these control measures," said Kelly Craine, Public Information Officer for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. "And when you see that we have widespread COVID virus in our county and in our state, this was really the safest option."

The mandate affects a total of 18 independent school districts in the county.

"Since June, we have seen a rapid increase in cases that really isn't slowing down, we've also seen an increase in hospitalizations," said Craine. "The concern is, once school starts, we would have a similar scenario to what happened when businesses started to reopen in May is we would see an even more increase in cases, and that is concerning."

The Waco Independent School District's Superintendent, Dr. Susan Kincannon, says their reopening plan already falls in-line with the health district's order.

"Today our plan is to start school on September 8th with students learning either in-person or remotely...and that's consistent with the local health authority," said Kincannon.

Kincannon addressed the latest development in a series of curve-balls thrown at the district, during a virtual town hall meeting with constituents Tuesday night.

"Planning for the upcoming school year is one of the most difficult things I have done in 31 years in public education," said Kincannon. "We don't have all the answers yet."

One answer they know they need to have by the start of this school year, Kincannon says, is technology: she said they're making a lot of improvements to the remote learning offered in the Spring when the virus broke-out, including providing more mobile hotspots for students without internet access and improving connectivity around schools and areas around town with pockets of low-income families.

"We've been busy trying to improve the instructional delivery model from the Sring so that our parents and students have a better experience when they come in the Fall," said Kincannon. "Students will need to be logged on each and every day in order for us to get credit for their attendance."

The Texas Education Agency has strict guidelines that tie attendance to funding.

TEA officials said Tuesday, they're strongly encouraging district's to follow local health directives.

"Our focus really is on protecting the community," said Craine.

In her more than 19 years with the health district, Craine says an order like this has rarely occurred.

"This is not something the health district takes lightly," said Craine.

The health department is asking for plans from each district--for each campus--by August 21.

Officials hoped all schools would comply, and said ones which don't could let the courts settle it, if desired.

"This is not something that's designed to go out and enforce with school districts," said Craine. "Our goal is to work with each school district."

Waco ISD's Board of Trustees will vote to finalize the district's reopening plan Thursday.

Kincannon said, while they have the ability to further push back their start date up until the start of the school year, they're aiming for consistency, and weren't planning on making any major changes to their proposal.

Meanwhile, Midway ISD is gathering additional input before finalizing their start to a safe school year.

While the school board previously voted on a start date of August 18, school board members said during their meeting Tuesday night, the district would be launching a survey Wednesday morning for all parents and staff.

Plus, Midway will have two Q & A sessions within the next week: one with the PTA on Wednesday and a second with staff on Monday.

District officials said to expect some conclusions next week following more input gathering from constituents.

“We have to pivot and keep going,” said Traci Marlin, Public Information Officer for Midway ISD.

