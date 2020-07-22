State, local officers search for armed suspect

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX)

Department of Public Safety troopers and Coryell County deputies were searching early Wednesday evening for an armed suspect after a pursuit.

The officers, assisted by a DPS helicopter, were searching an area about 10 miles southwest of Valley Mills near CR 223 in Coryell County.

No further information was immediately released.

