Tesla picks Texas site for second US vehicle assembly plant

Tesla has picked the Austin area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers. (MGN)
By AP
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) - Tesla has picked the Austin area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers.

The company will build on a 2,100-acre tract in Travis County and will get more than $60 million in tax breaks from the county and a local school district.

The new factory will build Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck pickup.

It also will be a second U.S. factory for the Model Y small SUV.

The region that’s home to the University of Texas at Austin and tech companies such as Dell Inc., was a candidate all along.

But Tulsa, Okla., showed up on the short list in mid-May.

Tesla doesn’t have a lot of time to get the factory running.

The company says on its website that the Cybertruck will be available starting late next year.

Tesla founder Elon Musk also owns the private space exploration company SpaceX, which tests its rocket engines at its facility in McGregor west of Waco.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

