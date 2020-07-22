Advertisement

Trump, Barr to expand anti-crime surge to several US cities

President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are expected to announce that federal agents will surge into several American cities including Chicago to help combat rising crime as Mr. Trump runs for reelection under a “law and order” mantle. (File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are expected to announce that federal agents will surge into several American cities including Chicago to help combat rising crime as Mr. Trump runs for reelection under a “law and order” mantle.

More than 100 federal agents have already been sent to Kansas City, Mo., to help quell a record rise in violence after the shooting death of a young boy there.

Sending federal agents to help localities is not uncommon.

But this surge effort will include Department of Homeland Security Investigations officers, who generally conduct drug trafficking and child exploitation investigations.

Local authorities have complained the surges exacerbate tensions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

