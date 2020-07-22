Advertisement

US orders China to close its consulate in Houston

Crews respond to report of fire at the consulate
Media reports in Houston said authorities responded to reports of a fire at the consulate. Witnesses said people were burning paper in what appeared to be trash cans, according to the Houston Chronicle.
By AP
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) - The U.S. says it has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston “to protect American intellectual property” and the private information of Americans.

China is strongly condemning the move, which comes at a time of rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies. A foreign ministry spokesperson called it “an outrageous and unjustified move that will sabotage relations between the two countries.”

He warned of firm countermeasures if the U.S. does not reverse its decision, which he said the consulate was informed of on Tuesday.

Media reports in Houston said authorities responded to reports of a fire at the consulate.

Witnesses said people were burning paper in what appeared to be trash cans, according to the Houston Chronicle.

