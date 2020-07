WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A collision Wednesday afternoon between an SUV and an 18-wheeler in Waco sent the driver of the SUV to a local hospital.

The rig’s driver wasn’t injured.

The accident caused a backup in the southbound lanes of the loop between Interstate 35 and Orchard Lane.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

