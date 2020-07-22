Advertisement

‘We are not the mask police,’ Ohio sheriff’s office says

The governor issued a mandatory mask order
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it started getting calls about Ohio's mandatory mask order following the governor’s announcement on Wednesday.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it started getting calls about Ohio's mandatory mask order following the governor’s announcement on Wednesday.(Source: WAVE)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ohio (Gray News) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won’t be getting any help from the Darke County Sheriff’s office in enforcing the state’s new mandatory mask order.

The law enforcement agency said it started getting calls following the governor’s announcement on Wednesday.

“We are NOT the mask police! Please DO NOT call us or 911 reporting someone not wearing a mask!!” a post on the department’s Facebook page said. “Come on people, a little common sense goes a long way!! Thank You!”

We are recieving calls about the mandatory mask wear issued by the Governor!.. We are NOT the mask police! Please DO NOT...

Posted by Darke County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

DeWine said the mask mandate will go into effect Thursday evening for people 10 and older.

The Republican governor in recent weeks had resisted calls for a statewide mask order and instead required masks in counties considered “hotspots.”

But he said more counties are seeing increasing numbers.

DeWine said the rate of increase has slowed in those counties where masks were required.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National

NCAA football oversight asks board for time on fall sports

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA football oversight committee is asking the association's Board of Governors to avoid making a decision later this week on whether to conduct fall sports championships.

Tell Me Something Good

‘Miracle man’ who survived head-on crash on area highway lives up to nickname

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas school bus driver who calls himself the “miracle man” after surviving a head-on crash on area highway is living up to his nickname after a remarkable recovery.

News

Local district tackles the challenge of connecting disconnected students

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
One Central Texas school district is purchasing hot spots and laptop computers in order to help students who don’t have the internet service or devices they need for virtual instruction.

National Politics

US ratchets up China tensions, closing Houston consulate

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE
The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world’s largest economies as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure against China ahead of the November election.

Latest News

National Politics

McConnell plans ‘handful’ of virus aid bills as GOP revolts

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

News

Local school bus driver makes remarkable recovery

Updated: 28 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

National

Joe Biden calls Trump the country’s ‘first’ racist president

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden has said during a virtual town hall that President Donald Trump was the country's “first” racist president.

National

Biden says Trump has spread racism

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Biden says Trump has spread racism

Health

State reports record number of COVID-19 deaths, 3 more reported here

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Texas reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and the count includes three residents of Central Texas, where the total number of confirmed cases of the virus has risen to just less than 9,000 including at least one infant.

News

State, local officers search for armed suspect

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Eric Franklin
State and local officers were searching early Wednesday evening for an armed suspect after a pursuit.