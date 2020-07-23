A Nicer Afternoon Followed by a Tropical Depression Moving In

We’ve got another muggy morning but the afternoon will feel much better! We’ll be in the upper 80′s by midday before reaching highs in the mid to upper 90′s during the afternoon. The Heat Index will be much lower this afternoon. From there we dip to the mid 70′s again Friday morning with a few clouds during the day. Highs will be in the upper 90′s to close out the work week.

After that, we’ll have Tropical Depression 8 move to the Texas Coastline during the overnight going into Saturday morning. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for the coastline as there is a good chance this could become a tropical storm as it nears the coastline. The system will affect us on Saturday as we’ll see scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. After that, rain chances taper off as the system tracks west into Mexico. Spotty rain chances return for the work week where highs will stay in the mid 90′s.

