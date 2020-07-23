Advertisement

AP-NORC poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks

By AP
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Three out of four Americans favor requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a solid majority of Republicans.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Support for wearing masks is overwhelming among Democrats, while 58% of Republicans say they back such policies.

As coronavirus cases rise, about half of Americans now say they’re extremely or very worried about themselves or family members becoming infected.

The poll also finds that about two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the outbreak. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

