AP-NORC poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Three out of four Americans favor requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a solid majority of Republicans.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Support for wearing masks is overwhelming among Democrats, while 58% of Republicans say they back such policies.

As coronavirus cases rise, about half of Americans now say they’re extremely or very worried about themselves or family members becoming infected.

The poll also finds that about two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the outbreak.