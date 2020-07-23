Advertisement

COVID-19 claims record number of lives in McLennan County

A CDC graphic of the COVID-19 virus via MGN.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Four more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, a one-day record.

The four include a 52-year-old Hispanic woman, a 70-year-old white woman, a 97-year-old Hispanic woman and an 83-year-old white woman.

The county’s death toll now stands at 32.

Seventy people diagnosed with the virus in Central Texas have now died including 18 in Bell County, four in Coryell County, one in Hamilton County, two in Hill County, one in Limestone County, 32 in McLennan County, two in Milam County, and 10 in Navarro County.

