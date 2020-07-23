COVID-19 tests required before BU students, staff, faculty return to campus

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Baylor University is mailing COVID-19 test kits to all students, staff and faculty ahead of the start of the fall semester next month.

“We ask that you follow the instructions included in these test kits very carefully, as Baylor will require a negative COVID-19 test prior to your return to campus for the fall semester,” university President Dr. Linda Livingstone said in an email to students and staff Thursday.

“These tests are one of the many preventive strategies we’re implementing for a successful on-campus start and completion of the fall semester.”

The university has been planning since April for a return to campus on Aug. 24.

The school shifted almost all of its instruction online after extending its spring break in March as the outbreak accelerated.

Summer sessions were conducted almost entirely online.

Faculty, staff and certain students in specific programs started a staggered return to campus earlier this month.

Since June the university has required everybody on campus to wear face coverings and the requirement will remain in effect as the fall semester begins.

