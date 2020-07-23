Driver trying to pass vehicles on I-35 shoulder dies when BMW hits parked truck

MILFORD, Texas (KWTX) – A BMW 550 driver who was trying to pass cars on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 35-E northeast of Hillsboro died late Thursday afternoon when the high performance sedan slammed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler.

The accident happened at around 4:20 p.m. near mile marker 377 south of Milford.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

“Intoxication is believed to be a factor in this crash,” he said.

