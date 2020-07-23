Advertisement

Driver trying to pass vehicles on I-35 shoulder dies when BMW hits parked truck

A BMW driver who was trying to pass cars on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 35 in Central Texas died when the sedan slammed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler. (File)
A BMW driver who was trying to pass cars on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 35 in Central Texas died when the sedan slammed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler. (File)(KWTX)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Texas (KWTX) – A BMW 550 driver who was trying to pass cars on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 35-E northeast of Hillsboro died late Thursday afternoon when the high performance sedan slammed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler.

The accident happened at around 4:20 p.m. near mile marker 377 south of Milford.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

“Intoxication is believed to be a factor in this crash,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parents weigh-in on McLennan County health district's order to delay in-person instruction

Updated: 40 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to 70; more than 9,000 cases confirmed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 claimed four more lives in Central Texas Thursday as the number of confirmed cases in the region rose to more than 9,000 and another county ordered a delay in the return to in-person school instruction and activities.

Health

Second Central Texas county orders delay in return to in-person instruction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Officials in a second Central Texas county ordered a delay Thursday in a return to campus for in-person instruction and activities.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago

Our Town

Killeen: Nonprofit, bridal shop donate wedding gowns to those on the front lines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Franklin
A nonprofit and a Killeen bridal shop are teaming up to give dozens of free wedding dresses to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders and military members.

Tell Me Something Good

Owner of local restaurant opened amid pandemic grateful for response

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Hays
The owner of a local restaurant that opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic says business is good and he’s grateful for the response.

News

New Italian restaurant a huge success despite pandemic and restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Man indicted after local teenager killed in late-night shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas man arrested after a late-night shooting that left a local teenager dead and a man and a woman injured has been named in a three-count indictment.