Ex-Redskins become Washington Football Team for 2020 season

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) -The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season. The temporary name gives the organization time to choose a new moniker. Washington will keep its burgundy and gold colors and replace the Indian head logo on helmets with a player’s jersey number. Owner Dan Snyder recently dropped the Redskins name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups. On Monday, he hired Terry Bateman as executive vice president and chief marketing officer to oversee the name change and re-branding process.

