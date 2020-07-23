Eyes on the Gulf for Weather Impacts This Weekend

We currently have Tropical Depression Eight sitting in the Gulf of Mexico. Winds inside the storm are about 35 mph and it’s moving to the WNW at 8 mph. This slower than it was traveling in days prior, so the timing of expected landfall has now shifted to Saturday. With little wind shear & very warm Gulf temperatures, the storm will likely strengthen into a tropical storm by tonight. The storm is now expected to make landfall near Corpus Christi where there are Tropical Storm Warnings in effect. As it moves inland, winds may climb as high as 60 mph.

The impacts for Central Texas still mainly come over the weekend, although there is more moisture in the air and that will make it feel sticky and hot for Friday as we climb into the mid and upper 90s with heat indices expected to be in the triple digits. Biggest impacts will be an increase of cloud cover which will lead to cooler temperatures over the weekend in the low 90s. We could also squeeze out some rain from this system. Rain chances right now sit at about 40% both Saturday and Sunday but that might be tweaked as we see how strong this system can get before running into land. The farther south you are, the better your chance for rain this weekend. Right now, rain totals appear to be an inch or less with the small rain totals the farther north you go.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.