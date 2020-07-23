Advertisement

Hurricane Douglas gains steam

Hurricane Douglas is gathering strength as it heads west toward the Hawaiian Islands on a track to potentially bring strong winds and flash flooding to the island chain over the weekend.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (AP) - Hurricane Douglas is gathering strength as it heads west toward the Hawaiian Islands on a track to potentially bring strong winds and flash flooding to the island chain over the weekend.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, making it a Category 2 hurricane.

Cooler waters east of Hawaii and wind shear are expected to weaken the storm before it reaches the islands.

The weather service said it’s likely to be either at hurricane or near-hurricane strength when it arrives.

Meanwhile, recently formed Tropical Storm Gonzalo was strengthening in the Atlantic and the center said it was expected to become a hurricane by Thursday.

