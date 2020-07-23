Advertisement

Killeen: Nonprofit, bridal shop donate wedding gowns to those on the front lines

A nonprofit and a Killeen bridal shop are teaming up to give dozens of free wedding dresses to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders and military members. (Photo by Eric Franklin)
A nonprofit and a Killeen bridal shop are teaming up to give dozens of free wedding dresses to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders and military members.
By Eric Franklin
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A nonprofit and a Killeen bridal shop are teaming up to give dozens of free wedding dresses to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders and military members.

Brides Across America, which has locations around the country, is a charitable organization founded in 2008 by CEO Heidi Janson.

Its mission is to give wedding gowns to those in the military and first responders.

This wedding season is unlike any other, so the group added health care professionals who are on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cinderella Couture Bridals & Formal Wear in Killeen has had first responders and health care professionals come from all over the state.

Betty Lockhart, the store's manager, says this is the second year the shop has been part of Brides Across America.

In order to register, the bride's to be had to go the Brides Across America website.

To qualify a participant needs to be a bride to be who’s either a first responder, on active duty, retired from the military, or the fiancé of a solider.

