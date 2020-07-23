Man indicted after local teenager killed in late-night shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Nicosia Omar Harlan, 25, of Waco, who was arrested after a late-night shooting in May that left a Waco teenager dead and a man and a woman injured has been named in a three-count indictment charging murder, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Harlan remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $260,000, according to online records.

Michael Ray Brooks, Jr., 19, of Waco died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported at around 9:45 p.m. on May 19 near the intersection of North 25th Street and Lasker Avenue in Waco.

The man and a woman, whose names were not released, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Harlan was arrested at around 4 a.m. on May 20.

Gunfire was evidently exchanged between people in a house on Lasker and someone who was either in the street or in a car.

A number of shell casings were visible in the street.

Investigators were looking into the possibility the shooting was related to others in the same area of the city.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.