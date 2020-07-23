Advertisement

Man indicted after local teenager killed in late-night shooting

Police shut down Lasker Avenue between North 25th and North 26th streets as they investigated the shooting on May 19. (Photo by Gordon Collier/file)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Nicosia Omar Harlan, 25, of Waco, who was arrested after a late-night shooting in May that left a Waco teenager dead and a man and a woman injured has been named in a three-count indictment charging murder, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Harlan remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $260,000, according to online records.

Michael Ray Brooks, Jr., 19, of Waco died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported at around 9:45 p.m. on May 19 near the intersection of North 25th Street and Lasker Avenue in Waco.

The man and a woman, whose names were not released, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Harlan was arrested at around 4 a.m. on May 20.

Gunfire was evidently exchanged between people in a house on Lasker and someone who was either in the street or in a car.

A number of shell casings were visible in the street.

Investigators were looking into the possibility the shooting was related to others in the same area of the city.

